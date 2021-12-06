FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $389.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $407,981.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $1,196,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 25.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 13.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FDS opened at $466.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.48. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $475.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

