FC Barcelona Fan Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.71 Million (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 6th. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $9.78 or 0.00019183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market cap of $34.75 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00039328 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CRYPTO:BAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,551,708 coins. The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC

