FedEx Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.33 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of FedEx in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the shipping service provider will post earnings of $4.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.43. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.75 EPS.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.59.

FedEx stock opened at $240.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

