Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Stock Position Raised by Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,664 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $12,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FENY. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter.

FENY stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,473. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $16.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.40.

