Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 43,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 132,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $148.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.76. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.03 and a 52-week high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.