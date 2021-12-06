Financial Analysis: Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) & Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Sotera Health alerts:

87.0% of Sotera Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.0% of Sotera Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sotera Health and Quipt Home Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotera Health 0 0 9 0 3.00 Quipt Home Medical 0 0 8 0 3.00

Sotera Health currently has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.58%. Quipt Home Medical has a consensus target price of $10.06, suggesting a potential upside of 76.23%. Given Quipt Home Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quipt Home Medical is more favorable than Sotera Health.

Profitability

This table compares Sotera Health and Quipt Home Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotera Health 4.10% 35.74% 6.32% Quipt Home Medical -9.03% -0.93% -0.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sotera Health and Quipt Home Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotera Health $818.16 million 7.22 -$38.62 million $0.12 174.10 Quipt Home Medical $72.73 million 2.62 -$5.03 million N/A N/A

Quipt Home Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sotera Health.

Summary

Sotera Health beats Quipt Home Medical on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries. It serves medical devices; pharmaceuticals; food and agricultural products; and commercial, advanced, and specialty application industries. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.