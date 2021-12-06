Financial Comparison: CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) vs. Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV)

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) and Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CME Group and Motive Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CME Group 52.47% 8.60% 1.41% Motive Capital N/A N/A N/A

85.4% of CME Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Motive Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of CME Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CME Group and Motive Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CME Group 1 7 7 0 2.40 Motive Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

CME Group currently has a consensus target price of $218.08, indicating a potential downside of 2.84%. Given CME Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CME Group is more favorable than Motive Capital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CME Group and Motive Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CME Group $4.88 billion 16.52 $2.11 billion $6.78 33.10 Motive Capital N/A N/A -$11.80 million N/A N/A

CME Group has higher revenue and earnings than Motive Capital.

Summary

CME Group beats Motive Capital on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc. operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals. It offers futures and options on futures trading across asset classes through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and FX trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it also operates CME Clearing, a central counterparty clearing provider. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Motive Capital Company Profile

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020. Motive Capital Corp was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

