Financial Comparison: EVmo (YAYO) & Its Peers

EVmo (OTCMKTS: YAYO) is one of 129 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare EVmo to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVmo and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EVmo $7.62 million -$3.50 million -1.91 EVmo Competitors $1.02 billion $1.91 million 16.23

EVmo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than EVmo. EVmo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares EVmo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVmo -117.85% -1,429.68% -113.30% EVmo Competitors -39.08% -1,612.21% -10.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of EVmo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

EVmo has a beta of 4.57, meaning that its share price is 357% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVmo’s rivals have a beta of 1.42, meaning that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for EVmo and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A EVmo Competitors 664 3165 4893 91 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 42.73%. Given EVmo’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EVmo has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

EVmo rivals beat EVmo on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About EVmo

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in March 2021. EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

