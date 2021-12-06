Financial Contrast: Allied Healthcare Products (AHPI) and Its Competitors

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ: AHPI) is one of 44 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Allied Healthcare Products to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Healthcare Products and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Healthcare Products 2.56% 8.86% 4.70% Allied Healthcare Products Competitors -155.65% -53.48% -11.38%

This table compares Allied Healthcare Products and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Healthcare Products $36.28 million $1.69 million 26.29 Allied Healthcare Products Competitors $1.11 billion $144.07 million 21.11

Allied Healthcare Products’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Allied Healthcare Products. Allied Healthcare Products is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Allied Healthcare Products and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Healthcare Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Healthcare Products Competitors 331 1303 2237 84 2.52

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 23.65%. Given Allied Healthcare Products’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allied Healthcare Products has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Allied Healthcare Products has a beta of -5.07, indicating that its share price is 607% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Healthcare Products’ peers have a beta of 0.64, indicating that their average share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

