Financial Contrast: SEACOR Marine (SMHI) and Its Peers

SEACOR Marine (NYSE: SMHI) is one of 55 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare SEACOR Marine to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.5% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SEACOR Marine and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEACOR Marine 6.39% -18.48% -8.36% SEACOR Marine Competitors -2.14% -2.19% 1.90%

Volatility & Risk

SEACOR Marine has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEACOR Marine’s peers have a beta of -5.40, suggesting that their average share price is 640% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for SEACOR Marine and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEACOR Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A SEACOR Marine Competitors 450 1508 1667 69 2.37

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 38.28%. Given SEACOR Marine’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SEACOR Marine has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SEACOR Marine and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SEACOR Marine $141.84 million -$78.92 million 14.92 SEACOR Marine Competitors $481.69 million $14.32 million 3.31

SEACOR Marine’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SEACOR Marine. SEACOR Marine is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SEACOR Marine peers beat SEACOR Marine on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. It operates its fleet in five principal geographic regions: the United States, primarily in the Gulf of Mexico; Africa, primarily in West Africa; the Middle East and Asia; Latin America, primarily in Mexico, Brazil and Guyana; and Europe, primarily in the North Sea. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies. It operates through the following segments: Time Charter and Bareboat Charters. The Time Charter segment offers vessels to customers based upon daily rates of hire. The Bareboat Charter segment is the support of vessels among customers where the customer assumes responsibility for all operating expenses and all risk of operation. The company was founded on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

