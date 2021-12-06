Financial Survey: Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) vs. Its Rivals

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Levi Strauss & Co. to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Levi Strauss & Co. and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Levi Strauss & Co. 0 0 10 0 3.00 Levi Strauss & Co. Competitors 260 1351 1962 79 2.51

Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus target price of $34.20, indicating a potential upside of 35.71%. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 15.11%. Given Levi Strauss & Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Levi Strauss & Co. is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Levi Strauss & Co. has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Levi Strauss & Co.’s peers have a beta of 1.04, indicating that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Levi Strauss & Co. pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Levi Strauss & Co. pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 27.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Levi Strauss & Co. lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Levi Strauss & Co. 8.37% 35.65% 8.75% Levi Strauss & Co. Competitors -0.59% 15.59% 7.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.2% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Levi Strauss & Co. $4.45 billion -$127.14 million 22.50 Levi Strauss & Co. Competitors $1.76 billion -$676,875.00 28.71

Levi Strauss & Co. has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Levi Strauss & Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Levi Strauss & Co. beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

