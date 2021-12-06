Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) was down 9.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.16. Approximately 129 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 85,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.11.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

