Firo (FIRO) Achieves Market Cap of $73.26 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One Firo coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.79 or 0.00011869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. Firo has a total market cap of $73.26 million and $4.11 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Firo alerts:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00011529 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000451 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Ginga Finance (GIN) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000113 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,647,749 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.