First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.36. First Commonwealth Financial posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

FCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

Shares of FCF opened at $15.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 17.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,410,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 53,019 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

