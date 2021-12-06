First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) to announce sales of $8.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.04 million and the highest is $8.32 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC posted sales of $7.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full year sales of $31.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 million to $31.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $33.92 million, with estimates ranging from $33.20 million to $34.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 64.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCRD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCRD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 88.3% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after buying an additional 752,001 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $1,889,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at $1,369,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $1,159,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCRD opened at $4.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $143.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $4.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

