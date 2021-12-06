First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Sets New 52-Week High at $14,200.00

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14,200.00 and last traded at $14,200.00, with a volume of 42 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14,000.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13,884.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13,625.06.

About First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN)

First National of Nebraska, Inc is a multi-state holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through its subsidiaries in different states which also operates and provides banking and financial services. The company was founded on August 27, 1968 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for First National of Nebraska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National of Nebraska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.