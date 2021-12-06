First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Lowered to C$37.00 at CIBC

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$38.50 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. CSFB set a C$25.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.94.

First Quantum Minerals stock traded up C$1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$28.02. The company had a trading volume of 981,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,924. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$19.21 and a 1 year high of C$35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.71.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.9699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$330,289.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

