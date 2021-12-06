First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,027 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 3.3% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kinloch Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,468 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $902,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 119,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 79,798 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 80,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,887,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

FPE remained flat at $$20.22 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,502. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.54. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $20.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.