Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Below in a report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FIVE. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.72.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $192.45 on Monday. Five Below has a one year low of $153.34 and a one year high of $237.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 94.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 105.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

