Five Below, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Five Below in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $2.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FIVE. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.72.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $192.45 on Monday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $153.34 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 2,394.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,639,000 after buying an additional 492,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Five Below by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,827,000 after buying an additional 468,212 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,348,000 after buying an additional 330,390 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,507,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,003,000 after purchasing an additional 177,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

