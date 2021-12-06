Flux 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $14.76 Million (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Flux coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flux has a total market cap of $258.06 million and $14.76 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flux has traded down 32.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.96 or 0.00355389 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.73 or 0.00142441 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00093204 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000139 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000901 BTC.

About Flux

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 220,924,842 coins. Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

