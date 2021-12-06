FlypMe (FYP) Market Capitalization Hits $1.33 Million

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. In the last week, FlypMe has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. FlypMe has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $728.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe coin can now be bought for about $0.0752 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00037766 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

FlypMe Coin Profile

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

