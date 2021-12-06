Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FSUGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortescue Metals Group presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

OTCMKTS FSUGY opened at $23.80 on Monday. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.14.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

