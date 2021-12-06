FortKnoxster (FKX) Market Cap Hits $12.64 Million

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 6th. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be bought for $0.0848 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded down 35.9% against the dollar. FortKnoxster has a total market capitalization of $12.64 million and $920,860.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster (CRYPTO:FKX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

