Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:FLHK) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:FLHK) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,621 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management owned about 8.61% of Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.21. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40. Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

