Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Shares Purchased by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,678 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned about 2.03% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,354 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period.

Shares of FLGB stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.34. 114,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,629. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.19. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

