fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will report ($0.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.77). fuboTV posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($2.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FUBO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research cut fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 24.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter worth $351,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth $443,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at $6,307,000. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.38. 117,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,066,680. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.91.

fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

