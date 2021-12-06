Fulcrum Capital LLC Acquires 960 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in CME Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in CME Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 107,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CME shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.

In related news, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $97,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,992 shares of company stock worth $5,701,635 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.14. 16,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $177.15 and a one year high of $230.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.19.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

