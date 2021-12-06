Fulcrum Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 64.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,359 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.