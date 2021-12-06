Fulcrum Capital LLC Buys 1,944 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,977 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of First Solar worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the second quarter worth $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 141.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Solar by 87.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in First Solar by 3,300.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSLR. KeyCorp assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.45.

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.20. 24,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,923 shares of company stock worth $318,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

