Fulcrum Capital LLC Buys 3,163 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC owned about 7.47% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $17,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAX. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter valued at about $394,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,234,000.

EFAX traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,048. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.84. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $75.30 and a 1-year high of $87.58.

