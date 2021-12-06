Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $6.76 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,976 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Best Buy accounts for 1.6% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 64.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 279.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Best Buy by 359.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY traded up $1.19 on Monday, hitting $107.06. The stock had a trading volume of 79,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,836. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.93 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.28 and a 200-day moving average of $114.95.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,957 shares of company stock worth $657,868. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

