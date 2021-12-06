Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $7.48 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,046 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.8% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Facebook from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $83,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,654,913 shares of company stock worth $570,345,242 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $6.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $313.71. 476,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,799,178. The company has a market cap of $872.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $332.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

