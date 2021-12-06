Fulcrum Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,829 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.9% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,054,988,000 after purchasing an additional 454,618 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 116,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $2.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.70. 162,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,328,276. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.32 and a 1 year high of $131.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.16.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

