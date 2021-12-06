Fulcrum Capital LLC Increases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PH traded up $7.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $312.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,995. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $247.41 and a 1 year high of $334.98. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $306.49 and its 200 day moving average is $301.95.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.06.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

