Fulcrum Capital LLC Purchases 2,205 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 96.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 128.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,470 shares of company stock valued at $658,736. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.46. 63,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,856. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.83 and its 200 day moving average is $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

