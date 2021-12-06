Full Metal Minerals (CVE:FMM) Shares Down 9.1%

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2021

Full Metal Minerals Ltd. (CVE:FMM)’s share price dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 71,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.88 million and a PE ratio of -2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17.

Full Metal Minerals (CVE:FMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Full Metal Minerals Company Profile (CVE:FMM)

Full Metal Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option agreement to earn a 60% interest in the Olivine Mountain property located in the Similkameen Mining Division, British Columbia. Full Metal Minerals Ltd.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Full Metal Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Metal Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.