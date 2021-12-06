Full Metal Minerals (CVE:FMM) Shares Down 9.1%

Full Metal Minerals Ltd. (CVE:FMM)’s share price dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 71,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.88 million and a PE ratio of -2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17.

Full Metal Minerals (CVE:FMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Full Metal Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option agreement to earn a 60% interest in the Olivine Mountain property located in the Similkameen Mining Division, British Columbia. Full Metal Minerals Ltd.

