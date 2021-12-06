Function X Price Tops $1.03 on Top Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 5th. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $421.60 million and $45.05 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,757.54 or 0.99528156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00048203 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00034990 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.88 or 0.00804023 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

