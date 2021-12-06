FY2021 Earnings Estimate for OneMain Holdings, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of OneMain in a report released on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $10.88 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

NYSE:OMF opened at $50.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.90. OneMain has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. OneMain’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OneMain by 23.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 16.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,865,000 after buying an additional 675,979 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in OneMain by 100.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,897 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in OneMain by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,695,000 after purchasing an additional 619,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in OneMain by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,118,000 after acquiring an additional 769,943 shares in the last quarter.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

