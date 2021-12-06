FY2022 Earnings Estimate for AutoCanada Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $4.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.78. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.28 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.13.

ACQ stock opened at C$34.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.49. The stock has a market cap of C$942.60 million and a PE ratio of 8.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$22.49 and a 1 year high of C$59.26.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

