FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PLAY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

PLAY opened at $30.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $693,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 173,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after buying an additional 161,255 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,074,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 49,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 375,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,389,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.