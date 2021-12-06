FY2022 Earnings Estimate for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Issued By Piper Sandler

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PVH in a report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $9.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.54. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.94.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $99.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28. PVH has a 52 week low of $78.76 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in PVH by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PVH by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in PVH by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

