FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ambarella in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ambarella’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get Ambarella alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMBA. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.14.

AMBA stock opened at $193.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -233.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.80. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $586,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.