FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Issued By Truist Securiti

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Public Storage in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $14.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Public Storage’s FY2023 earnings at $15.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.33 EPS.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.15.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $335.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.39. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $212.22 and a 52-week high of $340.95. The firm has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

