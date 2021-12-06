FY2022 Earnings Forecast for The Kroger Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kroger in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will earn $3.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KR. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $43.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. Kroger has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.85.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Kroger by 43.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

