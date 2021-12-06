FY2022 EPS Estimates for BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Increased by Analyst

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of BRP in a report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.97. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2023 earnings at $9.83 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DOO. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$100.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$136.56.

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$97.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.98 billion and a PE ratio of 9.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$113.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$106.45. BRP has a 52-week low of C$78.16 and a 52-week high of C$129.98.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported C$2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$1.60. The business had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.69 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 3.55%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

