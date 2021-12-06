FY2022 EPS Estimates for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Boosted by Analyst

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Extra Space Storage in a report released on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $7.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s FY2023 earnings at $8.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EXR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.38.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $201.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.30. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $106.56 and a 1 year high of $207.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.24.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The firm had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

