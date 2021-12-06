FY2022 EPS Estimates for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Macy’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

M has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE M opened at $26.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04. Macy’s has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $37.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 141,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 94,812 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Macy’s by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Macy’s by 1,003.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,587 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Macy’s by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 227,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $26,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,765 shares of company stock valued at $158,965 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

