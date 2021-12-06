FY2022 EPS Estimates for NextEra Energy, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for NextEra Energy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.73. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.29.

Shares of NEE opened at $88.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $172.73 billion, a PE ratio of 73.36, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $89.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,705,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

