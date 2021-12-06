FY2022 EPS Estimates for Portage Biotech Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Portage Biotech in a report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.78). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Get Portage Biotech alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PRTG. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portage Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PRTG stock opened at $13.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67. Portage Biotech has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $44.98.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,326,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth $3,731,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth $2,306,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth $1,572,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth $1,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.